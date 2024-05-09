Biden nominates Vacca for Western NY District Court

The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) praised President Joe Biden’s nomination on May 8 of Judge Meredith Vacca to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.

If confirmed, Vacca would make history as the first Asian American and woman of color to serve in the Western District.

With experience as an Acting Justice on the New York State Supreme Court, Vacca’s nomination is seen as a significant milestone. She previously served as an Assistant District Attorney and has a legal background as an associate at Hamberger & Weiss LLP.

Priya Purandare, executive director of NAPABA, highlighted the significance of Vacca’s nomination during Asian American Pacific Islanders Heritage Month.

She said, “Biden has nominated 40 AANHPIs to Article III courts, and 34 have been confirmed—more than any President in history.”