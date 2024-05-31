AAPI students shine bright at 51st Superintendent’s High School Art Show

In its 51st year, the Superintendent’s High School Art Show in Washington State highlighted the exceptional talents of high school students in the region. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction recognized the creative achievements of these students during a virtual ceremony on Thursday.

Yolanda Jiang, a 12th grader at Bellevue Senior High School, was a co-host.

Among the notable Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) winners were Rachel Han from Newport High School, whose piece “Beyond the Surface” earned the Juror’s Award, and Chinmayee Kuntulu from Olympia High School, whose work “Memory Locket” received the State Board of Education Award.

Leilani Cherry from Timberline High School was recognized with the Association of Washington School Principals Award for her artwork titled “Tuesday 7:23 AM.” Additionally, Thuan Trung from Meadowdale High School received the Washington State Parent-Teacher Association Award for “Ramen Bowl,” and Vanessa Cisco from Oak Harbor High School was honored with the Washington Association of School Administrators Award for “Natsu no Owari.”

Additionally, Laura Wang from Camas High School received an Honorable Mention for her piece “Family Portrait.”

The awards were selected by a panel of professional artists, teaching artists, and arts educators from across the state.