AAPI communities face high cancer mortality rates — Health expert offers lifestyle tips

The American Cancer Society released a first-of-its-kind Cancer Facts and Figures for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Other Pacific Islander People, 2024-2026 this month, which finds that cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States nationally but ranks first in Chinese, Filipino, Korean, and Vietnamese individuals, with lung cancer being the leading cause of death in men of every Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Other Pacific Islander ethnic group. Death rates for other cancers like liver, stomach, and cervical cancers in Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander people are about two to three times as high as white people. This report also shows lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in women who are Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Native Hawaiian, whereas breast cancer ranks first in Guamanian, Samoan, Filipino, and Asian Indian women.

These figures are extremely worrisome and should be a wake-up call to all of us. Despite these alarming statistics, doctors have demonstrated remarkable progress in understanding the biology of cancer cells, and they have already been able to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

We can take responsibility for protecting ourselves right now by making changes to our health. Our lifestyle choices also affect the chances of developing cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, two million people were diagnosed with cancer in 2023, and about 610,000 people died from cancer. However, more than 40% of these cases and nearly half of the deaths can be linked to preventable causes.

There are numerous factors that contribute to the risk of cancer, but keep in mind that many that usually keep us healthy are the same ones that can help reduce it. Work on one or two behaviors below and move on to the others once you have them under control.

Here are 7 lifestyle tips you can begin practicing today to stay healthy and reduce your risk of cancer.

Eat better and follow a healthy diet

No one diet can guarantee that you won’t be diagnosed with cancer, but having a healthy and balanced diet can be one of the most effective and easiest cancer-fighting strategies to reduce the risk.

Include more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes Consume at least five servings a day of fruit and vegetables. Eat the rainbow and enjoy all the wonderful Asian vegetables. Malabar and water spinach, tong hao, mustard greens, watercress, napa cabbage, bok choy, and gai lan are all loaded with vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, and fiber. Select whole-grain or brown rice for a higher-fiber option. Furthermore, make sure to incorporate legumes such as beans (red, mung, black, kidney, soybeans), split peas, chickpeas, and lentils into your meals.



Reduce intake of red and processed meat The safest approach is to limit the amount of processed meats ( Chinese sausage, Spam, lunch meat, bacon, sausages, salami, pepperoni, and hot dogs) you consume and vary your diet by seeking out other protein sources , such as fish, chicken, eggs, nuts, and soy. Don’t just rely on red meat ( beef, pork, and lamb) .



Limit salt Salt is a typical component of a diet, but there is a fine line between an acceptable amount of salt and too much salt. Use low-sodium versions of sauces when available, limiting the amount of high-sugar and high-sodium sauces (oyster sauce, hoisin sauce, soy sauce).

Cut down on sweets, high sugar foods/beverages, and refined carbs Limit your indulgence on sweets such as pastries, bubble tea, tapioca/sago pudding, chѐ, Halo-halo and other delicious Asian desserts. It is beneficial to read the nutrition labels, you will be able to understand more about the foods you consume.



Your overall diet has a greater impact on cancer risk than any individual food or ingredients.

Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight and obesity are major risk factors for at least 13 types of cancers, including colon, breast, lung, prostate, and kidney. People who have extra fat in the waist area may be at greater risk than those who have extra fat in their hips or thighs.

Stay active and exercise regularly

Being active every day may help lower the risk of several cancers including breast and colon. Physical activity is beneficial for health, incorporate at least 30 minutes of physical activity in your daily routine. More is better. Aim for at least 150 minutes per week of moderate exercise or 75 minutes per week of vigorous exercise. Even a short walk, bike ride, or Tai Chi a few days a week to get your body moving can help.

Stop—or don’t start—smoking or use any tobacco products

Tobacco is linked to many types of cancer, as well as other serious health problems. When you quit smoking, you lower your risk of many types of cancer—lung, kidneys, cervix, mouth, and throat. Smoking and secondhand smoke cause 90% of lung cancer deaths in the U.S. No forms of tobacco products are safe. This includes cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, and waterpipes. Staying away from tobacco—or choosing to stop using it—is an important way to help prevent many cancers.

Limit alcohol intake

Drinking alcohol in any form—beer, wine, or liquor—increases the risk of developing several different types of cancer, including liver, colon, lung, kidney, and breast. Any amount of alcohol may increase that risk. If you drink alcohol, limit the amount you consume. It is recommended to limit alcohol to two drinks or less in a day for men or one drink or less in a day for women. Zero alcohol is the healthiest choice overall.

Protect yourself from the sun

Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer and one of the most preventable. When you are in the sun for a long period of time, use sunscreen and wear a wide brim hat and a long-sleeved shirt. Skin damage begins early in childhood, so it is essential to protect children.

Know your family health history and get screened

Identifying the diseases that are present in your family is an important factor in determining your cancer risk and helps you and your doctor decide which tests to consider, and when to get them. Getting regular cancer screenings can provide you peace of mind if you are cancer-free. Screenings can detect certain cancers in their early stages, when they may be more easily treated. This gives you a greater chance of survival.

While there is no way to prevent cancer, we all have the ability to make healthy lifestyle choices that can protect us and reduce our risk of cancer, as well as other chronic diseases. Even small changes can have a significant and lasting effect. Take control of your health and encourage your friends and family to follow the same path.

Phuong Tran, MS, RDN, CD is an Outpatient Dietitian for the Seattle VA Medical Center and a Consultant Dietitian for senior living communities. You can reach her at ptranrd@hotmail.com.