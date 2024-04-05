Wing Luke’s “Hello Auntie, Hello Uncle”: Elders past, present, and future

By Andrew Hamlin

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The Wing Luke Museum’s new exhibit, “Hello Auntie, Hello Uncle,” delves into the many roles and facets that our elders—whether from family, community, or both—fulfill in life.

Naturally, members of the Museum’s Community Advisory Committee (CAC), which put together the exhibit, flash back to “Aunties” and “Uncles” who made a difference in their own lives.

“As a young adult, I was interested in studying Asian American health,” remembered Marguerite Ro, a daughter of Taiwanese immigrants who grew up in Tacoma, but made frequent visits to Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID). “I received a lot of encouragement and support from folks like Sherry Hirota (Asian Health Services), Jane Lin-Fu (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services), Stella Yu (American Journal of Public Health), and Betty Lee Hawks (Office of Minority Health).

“Each of them responded to every request that I made and shared their experiences in their efforts to address the health concerns of Asian Americans. It was helpful to learn from them, as they paved the way for the next generation of Asian American public health leaders.”

Mimi Chan, who grew up in Hong Kong, allows that the elders she personally grew up with live far away from our area.

Still, she said, the older people she’s met in the CID “all have very interesting life stories, especially those who have lived through the World Wars, and had lived in both China and here.”

“The most important memories I have for them are their resilience and ‘can do’ attitude. Nothing would bring them down.”

The exhibit, opening April 5, includes installations and historical information. An opening ceremony on the evening of April 4 featured Ro who, in addition to her Wing Luke duties, serves as director for AARP Washington.

Other speakers at the opening ceremony included Wing Luke Trustee Gloria Wakayama; Sue Kay, community leader and member of the exhibit’s CAC; Dr. Dorothy Cordova, active in Filipino cultural preservation; and Maliha Masood, writer of texts for the exhibit.

Ro admits she doesn’t remember exactly how the idea got started, but the exhibit reflects “the importance of ‘kupuna’ that Wing Luke Executive Director Joël Barraquiel Tan holds. In other words, the reverence for our elders and valuing the wisdom and knowledge that comes with age.

“The CAC brainstormed many ideas and ultimately wanted the exhibit to demonstrate how being an elder is a role that should be embraced with pride, and that elders hold many roles as caregivers, cultural bearers, activists, and leaders. We also want to present a vision where elders can age with confidence and age with dignity.”

Asked about elder respect and honor in Seattle’s Chinese American community generally, Ro responded from her community health and wellness perspective.

“We don’t have sufficient services or support for older adults in Washington state. We need to do more to let families know what resources are available and we need more culturally tailored services, especially in-language services.

“We are fortunate in the Seattle area to have great community organizations that provide services, but our community is growing and spreading across more parts of Washington. It is important that services are available and affordable wherever folks live.”

Added Chan, “Asian cultures have this interesting concept of, if you are my elder, we don’t exchange ideas on the same level. No matter what we are talking about, you are above me. So that creates roadblocks for effective conversations.

“We need to look seriously at this and understand that we only have a limited time with our elders. Once they are gone, their stories will disappear with them! We need to talk to them now!”

“Hello Auntie, Hello Uncle” runs April 5, 2024 through Feb. 23, 2025 at the Wing Luke Museum, 719 South King Street.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.wingluke.org/helloauntiehellouncle.