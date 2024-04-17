UW launches summer Nepali language program

The South Asia Center and Nepal Studies Initiative at the University of Washington (UW) have opened applications for their 2024 summer intensive Nepali language program.

Ideal for those planning to study abroad, conduct research, work, or travel in Nepal, the two-week online program will cover basic conversational Nepali, the Nepali script, and grammar fundamentals.

Participants, ranging from absolute beginners to intermediate learners, will be divided into two sections based on proficiency.

The program, running from July 15 to July 26, will consist of 10 sessions held Monday through Friday via Zoom, with classes scheduled at 9-11 a.m. for beginners and 12-2 p.m. for advanced beginners/intermediates.

The registration fee is $300, waived for current UW students who will also be given priority for admission. Applications must be submitted by May 17, 2024.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/uw_nepali.