Two people arrested in CID shooting — Weapons and drugs seized

Seattle police arrested two people following reports of gunfire in the Chinatown-International District (CID) on April 3.

Officers were in the area of Seventh Avenue South and South Main Street around 10:46 p.m. when they were alerted to the sound of multiple gunshots. A witness told them that the gunfire came from a nearby parking lot. According to the witness, a car was seen leaving the area, heading westbound on South King Street towards Fifth Avenue South.

Police found seven shell casings in the parking lot but didn’t spot the car. But more witness testimony helped track it down.

About an hour and a half later, officers spotted the car near Pike Street and 4th Avenue. They pulled it over and found a 22-year-old man behind the wheel and a 21-year-old male passenger.

Inside the car, cops spotted a gun and more shell casings. The 22-year-old driver was arrested for suspected involvement in a drive-by shooting and driving under the influence of drugs.

Further digging turned up a loaded gun, drugs, cash, and brass knuckles. The gun was a ‘ghost’ gun, partially made using a 3-D printer. Officers also found fentanyl powder, pills, and meth.

Cops are looking to hit the driver with more charges, including drug dealing and carrying an illegal weapon.

Meanwhile, the passenger was arrested on unrelated drug charges from March. They found more pills, fentanyl powder, meth, and cash on him.

Both were booked into the King County Jail.