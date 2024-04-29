Study reveals discrimination’s toll on mental health AAPI adults

As May approaches, the United States prepares to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month.



Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately affected AAPI communities, there is a pressing need to address the intertwined issues of discrimination and mental health.

In a recent study published in Nature Scientific Reports, researchers have uncovered a significant link between discrimination and mental health symptoms among AAPI adults in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study, which surveyed 543 AAPI adults, found that nearly half (42.7%) of the participants reported experiencing discrimination at least once a month. This discrimination ranged from subtle slights to overt acts of prejudice and hostility.



Participants who reported even infrequent experiences of discrimination were found to have higher odds of suffering from anxiety, depression, and loneliness.

The more frequently individuals experienced discrimination, the greater the likelihood of severe mental health symptoms. Those facing weekly discrimination had the highest risk.

Discrimination was measured using the 5-item Everyday Discrimination Scale. The five items typically included in this scale:

You are treated with less courtesy or respect than other people.

You receive poorer service than other people at restaurants or stores.

People act as if they think you are not smart.

People act as if they are afraid of you.

You are threatened or harassed.

Respondents are asked to indicate how frequently they experience each of these situations.

The study suggests that the mental health impact of discrimination is extensive, affecting a significant portion of the AAPI community during the pandemic.

These findings underscore the urgent need for targeted interventions and support mechanisms to address the dual crises of the pandemic and escalating discrimination faced by AAPI communities.