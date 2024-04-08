RoundGlass India Center presents Indian American Votes in 2024 with Karthick Ramakrishnan, AAPI Founder and Director

Do Indian Americans vote based on their politics or ethnicity? What factors are most likely to influence Indian Americans’ voting patterns and political beliefs? In the coming 2024 election year, with South Asian candidates on the ballot and American democracy in transition, these questions are more timely than ever before. Join Professor of Public Policy and Founder and Director of AAPI Data, Karthick Ramakrishnan, in a fireside chat with RoundGlass India Center Director and Professor of Law, Sital Kalantry. This free hybrid event can be attended in person or through remote live stream.

Karthick Ramakrishnan is professor of public policy at the University of California, Riverside and the founder of AAPI Data, a nationally recognized publisher of demographic data and policy research on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. He has published many articles and seven books, including most recently, Citizenship Reimagined (Cambridge, 2020) and Framing Immigrants (Russell Sage, 2016). He has also written dozens of op-eds and has appeared in nearly 3,000 news stories.

The host, Seattle University’s RoundGlass India Center, builds academic, business, and cultural bridges between Seattle and India through events, collaborations with educational institutions, scholarships, and by supporting faculty scholarship on India. We also build connections among the Indian diaspora community in greater Seattle for the purpose of creating a unified voice to advocate for social and economic change regionally and nationally.

This event is proudly co-sponsored with Indian American Community Services and admission is free to the public (with advance registration). Lunch is included for in person attendees.

To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/810433748157?aff=oddtdtcreator

Contact: roundglass@seattleu.edu, 206-398-4014.