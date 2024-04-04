Ricardo Polintan appointed to fill Valley Medical Center board vacancy

The King County Council on Tuesday unanimously appointed Ricardo “Rick” Polintan to fill a vacant seat on the Valley Medical Center (Public Hospital District No. 1) Commission.

Polintan is the current Board President of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans for Civic Empowerment Washington State, an advocacy organization that works to increase access and participation in electoral and civic affairs by registering, educating and protecting Asian American and Pacific Islander voters. He previously served as Chair of the 11th District Democrats, and was an organizer for SEIU 1199NW before that.

“Rick brings a strong commitment to quality patient care and to the employees who provide it,” said King County Council Chair Dave Upthegrove. “While taking on this important role, I have great confidence he will also reflect the needs and values of the diverse population in South King County.”

Polintan said, “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the board, hospital leadership, labor representation and everyone who makes the operations of the hospital run smoothly.”

Commissioner Polintan will serve until the position is filled by election in 2025.

District No. 1 is the oldest and largest hospital district in Washington, serving more than 600,000 residents in South King County. The District owns and operates Valley Medical Center and among other things, the District has the authority to raise revenue with annual tax levies.