SEATTLE — Members of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community in Seattle welcomed Washington State Sen. Manka Dhingra, State Rep. Shelley Kloba, and Consul General of India Prakash Gupta, for a Ramadan iftar dinner held at the Bohra community center in Kirkland on April 3.

The evening began with a recitation of the Holy Quran and an introduction of guests. A video showcased the community’s blend of tradition and modernity, emphasizing their commitment to peaceful coexistence and societal betterment.

Moiz Leelwala, president of the Dawoodi Bohras of Seattle, delivered a message from His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, emphasizing unity in addressing contemporary challenges.

Dhingra commended the community’s global outlook, stating, “We are global citizens. We need to accept how interconnected we all are… there is so much more that we share than what separates us all.”

Consul General Gupta praised the community’s preservation of culture and tradition alongside professional accomplishments, lauding them as “very good brand ambassadors of India.”

The Dawoodi Bohras of Seattle, comprising 130 families, actively contribute to the economic and social fabric of the Seattle area. Their initiatives include support for hospitals and environmental responsibility.