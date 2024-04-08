PSBJ to honor its 40 Under 40 class for 2024



Emerald City Flowers founder and CEO Bao-Tram Do has been selected for Puget Sound Business Journal’s 2024 40 Under 40.

This recognition celebrates leaders with deep ties to their communities and exceptional professional accomplishments in our region.

Other AAPI honorees include Imagine Housing CEO Yichuan “Yi” Zhao; Vani Rao, president of TOWER Collective; and Alex Oh, vice president, Intellectual Property and Associate General Counsel, at Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Honorees will be celebrated on April 25 at an awards reception.