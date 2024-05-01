Monisha Singh stepping down as CIDBIA executive director

Monisha Singh, the executive director of the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA), has announced her decision to step down from her position on Tuesday.

Singh, who has been with CIDBIA for nearly nine years, expressed mixed emotions about her departure but emphasized her pride in the accomplishments achieved during her tenure. She will transition into the role of part-time interim executive director until July 2024.

Under her leadership, CIDBIA worked collaboratively with the Seattle Fire Department and the Mayor’s Office to address anti-Asian hate crimes and community concerns, including graffiti cleanup and other outreach efforts.

Jeff Liang, the newly appointed Board Chair of CIDBIA, also praised Singh’s dedication and efforts, particularly in navigating challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liang, who brings a strong background in law and a deep connection to the district, said there will be a “listening and learning tour” to engage with community members, and to address previous concerns about the CIDBIA’s level of visibility within the community.

“I am dedicated to leveraging this understanding to advocate for the needs and interests of all who are connected to the Chinatown-International District.” Liang added, “As we look to hire a new Executive Director, we want to be intentional about this process, ensuring that we find the right individual who embodies the values and vision of our community.”