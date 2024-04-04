Guilty plea in gate crime Against Asian American man

John Sullivan of Massachusetts pled guilty on Wednesday in a federal hate crime case.

The charges stem from an appalling incident where Sullivan deliberately caused bodily harm to an Asian American man.

According to court documents, Sullivan’s hate-filled attack not only caused serious injury to the victim, G.N., but also traumatized three children in G.N.’s family, who were witnesses to the incident.

General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said, “No person in this country should have to fear for their own or their family’s safety because of who they are or where they are from. The Justice Department is determined to stem the rising tide of hate crimes and will vigorously prosecute those who commit them.”

According to the plea agreement, Sullivan, encountering G.N. and his family outside a post office, launched a hateful tirade, threatening them and yelling racial slurs. He then proceeded to drive his car into G.N., causing severe injury and trauma.

“The actions of John Sullivan are appalling and a sad reflection of intolerance and hate that is far too prevalent in our society,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy for the District of Massachusetts. “Sullivan violently assaulted an individual in front of children because of his race and national origin. This behavior will never be tolerated and we will continue to aggressively prosecute hate crimes.”

A sentencing hearing is set for June 26, where a federal district court judge will determine Sullivan’s fate.

“While we all have the right to believe whatever we want, when those views lead to violence, that’s a different and dangerous story. We urge anyone who is a victim or witness to a hate crime, to report it to us at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov,” said Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI Boston Field Office. “The FBI and our partners simply won’t tolerate crimes spurred by hate.”