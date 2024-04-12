Fong leads trade mission to Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam — Washington state Commerce Director Mike Fong is spearheading a trade mission to Vietnam, filling in for Gov. Jay Inslee who was sidelined by pneumonia. Accompanied by state Sen. Joe Nguyen and state Rep. My-Linh Thai, the delegation is participating in various meetings, including a roundtable with the Vietnamese-American community of Washington State at the U.S. Embassy.

Fong is scheduled to address the significance of strategic partnerships, emphasizing sectors such as digital and physical infrastructure, clean energy, sustainable agriculture, and global supply chains. The mission’s goal is to enhance cooperation in fields like advanced technology, renewable energy, forestry, maritime, and STEM education.

In a statement, Fong highlighted the alignment of growth priorities between Vietnam and Washington state, noting the Southeast Asian country’s rapidly growing economy and young consumer base.

“With half of Vietnam’s million consumers under 30, there’s an urgency to expand collaborative relationships,” said Fong. He pointed out the existing $3.5 billion bilateral trade relationship, with Washington’s agricultural exports accounting for $500 million.

The trade mission aims to celebrate and grow these economic ties, seeking innovative ways to collaborate on shared objectives. “Vietnam is at a unique moment, offering pathways for business development, academic research, and cultural exchange,” Fong remarked. He stressed Washington’s legacy of innovation and the delegation’s commitment to creative problem-solving and potential collaborations.