Cultural clashes and career climbs — Exploring leadership disparities among Asians

The new study in the journal Nature looks at why people from East Asia (such as China, Japan, and Korea) who were born outside the U.S. don’t often become leaders in the U.S., while those born in the U.S. might not face the same issue.



This situation is known as the “bamboo ceiling”—the invisible barrier that keeps them from reaching top jobs.

The study attributed the underrepresentation of East Asians in leadership positions partially to communication styles. South Asians (such as Indians and Pakistanis) have a culture that’s more similar to the American style—particularly in terms of assertiveness and interpersonal skills—so they don’t face the same problem.

East Asian cultures emphasize collectivism, humility, and harmony, which may conflict with Western ideals of individualism and assertiveness. However, the study didn’t distinguish between the influence of home culture (i.e., East Asian cultures) and host culture (i.e., Western cultures) on U.S.-born East Asians versus foreign-born East Asians.

To explore the impact of culture on leadership attainment, two studies were conducted. The first utilized data from Fortune’s 40-under-40 list, focusing on young leaders under 40. The analysis revealed that when exposed to host culture at an early age (through being born in the U.S. or receiving education in Western countries), there was little difference in leadership attainment between East and South Asians. Furthermore, the proportion of Asians selected in the 40-under-40 list increased over the years, indicating a growing representation of young Asian leaders.

The second study examined leadership nominations among MBA students, considering factors such as ethnicity, birthplace, personality traits, and assertiveness. The findings highlighted significant differences in leadership attainment between U.S.-born and foreign-born East Asians, suggesting a stronger influence of host culture on U.S.-born East Asians’ leadership prospects. Assertiveness and extraversion were identified as key factors influencing leadership nominations across ethnic groups.

Overall, the studies underscored the nuanced relationship between cultural backgrounds and leadership attainment among Asian groups in the U.S. While foreign-born East Asians may face challenges associated with cultural differences, U.S.-born East Asians may benefit from assimilation into mainstream American culture. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for addressing the bamboo ceiling phenomenon and fostering diverse leadership in the US.

The findings call for policymakers to avoid aggregating U.S.-born and foreign-born East Asians into a single category when studying leadership attainment. Recognizing the distinct influences of host culture and home culture on these groups is essential for understanding their experiences and addressing disparities.

