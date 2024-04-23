Cultivating collaboration: A conversation on U.S.-India agriculture partnership

Join Seattle University’s RoundGlass India Center on May 1, 2024 for “Harvesting Opportunities: Cultivating US-India Collaboration in Agriculture and Food,” a timely panel featuring experts in higher education, food sciences, agricultural development, and food security as they explore the growing opportunities for collaboration between India and the U.S.

Moderated by KV Raman, Adjunct Professor in Cornell University’s School of Integrative Plant Science and Faculty Fellow in the David R. Atkinson Center for a Sustainable

Future, the esteemed speaker panel includes:

The host, Seattle University’s RoundGlass India Center, builds academic, business, and cultural bridges between Seattle and India through events, collaborations with educational institutions, scholarships, and by supporting faculty scholarship on India. We also build connections among the Indian diaspora community in greater Seattle for the purpose of creating a unified voice to advocate for social and economic change regionally and nationally.

This event is proudly co-sponsored with Seattle University’s Center for Environmental Justice and Sustainability, and admission is free to the public (with advance registration). Lunch is included for in-person attendees. A live stream option is also available.

To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/cultivating-us-india-opportunities-in-agriculture-food-hybrid-event-tickets-839017904137

Contact: roundglass@seattleu.edu, 206-398-4014.

