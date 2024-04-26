Call for applicants to join International Special Review District Board 

If you have got ties to the International Special Review District (ISRD), own a business or property there, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants you.



The mayor is looking for someone new to join ISRD board and finish out the term until November 30, 2025.



The board has seven spots in total. Five members are elected, and two are handpicked by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. You must be local to the Seattle area and all board members serve without compensation.

The board approves changes to buildings, signs, or streets in ISRD to keep the area’s unique look and culture intact while still helping it grow.

Meetings happen twice a month, usually lasting a couple of hours.

If you’re interested, drop a letter and your resume to rebecca.frestedt@seattle.gov by May 17.

Email is preferred.

To submit a paper copy, mail it to:

Rebecca Frestedt

International Special Review District

Seattle Department of Neighborhood

P.O. Box 94649

Seattle, WA, 98124-4649