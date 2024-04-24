Butch de Castro inducted into the Washington State Nurses Hall of Fame

Butch de Castro is the latest inductee into the Washington State Nurses Hall of Fame by the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) after being formally inducted at a ceremony on March 21.

“Being selected for the Washington State Nurses Hall of Fame surpasses anything I would have ever dreamed of with respect to my career,” said de Castro, a Filipino American.

Established in 1996, the WSNA Hall of Fame “recognizes trailblazing nurses at the pinnacle of excellence—those who have transformed the practice, research, educational opportunities and governing policies of nursing” in Washington state.

The induction further inspires de Castro “to work more determinedly on behalf of nurses and the populations they serve throughout Washington state and beyond.”

De Castro is the dean of the College of Nursing at Seattle University and serves on the King County Board of Health.