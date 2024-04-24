Bachelorette films in Seattle

Seattle was abuzz with romance as filming for Bachelorette season 21 descended upon the city. Social media users captured glimpses of this season’s leading lady, Jenn Tran, the first Asian American Bachelorette.

The filming took place on April 21 and 22—and featured Jenn on a date.

A Reddit user shared photos from Pioneer Square, while over on TikTok, a user spotted the production crew at Ella Bailey Park. X user RealitySteve shared photos of the couple at Pike Place Market.

Fans eagerly sought tickets to be part of the filming action, but strict secrecy surrounded the event. Participants were required to sign non-disclosure agreements.