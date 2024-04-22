API Chaya receives $284K to combat domestic violence

API Chaya was one of three organizations awarded part of $1.2 million to support community-led services that address domestic violence outside of the criminal legal system.

Awardees were selected through a Request for Proposals from Seattle Office for Civil Rights (SOCR) and, through a onetime Council budget add, the Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) will provide direct funding.

API Chaya will receive $284,186.

“We know that when survivors face abuse, they first turn to their close networks,” said API Chaya’s Executive Director Priya Rai. “API Chaya trains these networks to prevent and respond to violence through support, leadership and skill building programs that are language and culture specific. This creates supportive environments for all survivors in their daily lives – in their homes, at their places of worship, in their schools, their workplace, and neighborhoods.”