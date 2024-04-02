Amanda Nguyen’s trailblazing venture into space

In a groundbreaking move set to redefine space exploration, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen is on the verge of making history as the first Vietnamese woman to embark on a journey into space.

Nguyen, renowned for her advocacy work, including her pivotal contributions to the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Rights Act and her unwavering dedication to Asian American rights through the organization Rise, expressed her excitement for the upcoming venture.

“I am thrilled to be partnered with Space for Humanity, not just for their support, but also their vision and values,” Nguyen remarked. “Together, we’re committed to reshaping our understanding of the cosmos, our interconnectedness, and the future of humanity.”

Space for Humanity operates a Citizen Astronaut Program that sends selected, impact-driven individuals to space.

Antonio Peronace, executive director of Space for Humanity, said of Nguyen’s impending journey, “Her voyage represents a significant milestone in our mission to democratize space and make it accessible to individuals from all walks of life.”

Nguyen’s upcoming flight aboard the New Shepard spacecraft—developed by Kent, Washington-based Blue Origin—is not only a personal achievement but also a landmark event for Asian American representation in space.