AAPI Heritage Month Seattle celebration

SEATTLE — The annual Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration kicks off at Seattle Center on May 4.

One of the highlights —the Alan Sugiyama Hum Bow Eating Contest—will be back this year, paying homage to the late festival chair and community advocate.

Organized by the Asian Pacific Directors Coalition in partnership with Seattle Center, the event aims to promote Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) culture, heritage, and contributions.

The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. with Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance, followed by a lineup of traditional and contemporary performances, including the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team, Huayin Performing Arts Group, and Live2Dance Seattle.

Former KING 5 news anchor Lori Matsukawa will also be there to read her children’s book.

Admission to the festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., is free.