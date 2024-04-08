ad_wong.jpg (468×60)


AAPI chefs shine among James Beard Awards finalists

The Pham siblings, who own and operate their family’s Pho Bac restaurants. From left: Yenvy Pham, Quynh-Vy Pham, and Khoa Pham. (Photo by Stacy Nguyen)

The James Beard Foundation revealed the finalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards on April 3 and among the standout contenders are Quynh-Vy and Yenvy Pham, recognized once again in the Outstanding Restaurateur category. They own Phở Bắc Súp Shop, Phởcific Standard Time, and The Boat in Seattle. Yenvy Pham also co-owns the beloved coffee haunt Hello Em.

In the fiercely contested Best Chef category for the Northwest and Pacific region, Melissa Miranda of Musang emerges as a finalist. Miranda founded Musang with a vision centered on Filipino cuisine education and community enrichment.

