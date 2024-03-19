Yuko Kodama bids farewell to KBCS after 20 years of service

BELLEVUE — Yuko Kodama, a prominent figure at 91.3FM KBCS, bid farewell to the community radio station after nearly two decades of dedicated service. Kodama, who served as the News Director and Program Director, announced her resignation two weeks ago, with her last day being Friday, March 14, 2024.

In an email to the Northwest Asian Weekly and others, Kodama reflected on her journey, acknowledging the challenges she faced as the only full-time woman and person of color on staff since 2016. Despite the hurdles, Kodama expressed her gratitude to the listeners and the community for their unwavering support throughout her tenure.

“Connecting with you and through stories has kept me inspired and eager to work hard every day. Sharing our life experiences authentically is critical in connecting with each other’s humanity, and I’m convinced that the exchange of stories can save lives and hearts. I’ve witnessed it. And I’ve experienced it. Thank you for all of your love and support. Thank you for being a part of this journey!”

Among the memorable moments of her career, Kodama mentioned collaborations with various community members like Dorian Taylor, whose experiences shed light on important issues such as accessibility. Kodama was recognized with a national Cronkite award for sharing Taylor’s story, alongside colleagues Sonya Green and Mona Yeh.

Kodama also emphasized the importance of collaboration with other local media outlets, including the Northwest Asian Weekly, in amplifying diverse perspectives within the community.

The news of Kodama’s departure stirred sentiments among supporters, reminiscent of a past struggle in 2020 when her position was under threat due to budget constraints. Back then, supporters rallied behind her, urging then Bellevue College’s Interim President Gary Locke to intervene, ultimately securing funds to save Kodama’s position.

KBCS’s Gospel Highway host, Winona Hollins Hague said Kodama has “trained and launched so many future journalists and news mentees over the years.”

Kodama’s legacy as a trailblazer in journalism and her commitment to amplifying marginalized voices will continue to resonate within the hearts of listeners and the community she served diligently for over two decades.