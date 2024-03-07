USJC names Audrey Yamamoto as next president

Audrey Yamamoto has been chosen as the new president and CEO of the U.S.-Japan Council (USJC), succeeding Suzanne Basalla. Currently the Chief Operating Officer at The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), Yamamoto will take over her new role at the end of March.

A fourth-generation Japanese American, Yamamoto’s extensive experience includes leadership roles at TAAF, the Asian Pacific Fund, and the Children’s Creativity Museum. She’s renowned for her nonprofit leadership and commitment to fostering collaboration and impact.

USJC Board Co-Chair Kathy Matsui praised Yamamoto’s track record, expressing confidence in her ability to enhance connections within and beyond the Japanese American community.



Yamamoto said, “Being a part of USJC has been transformative for me, and I feel a deep personal connection to the mission. I am excited by its tremendous potential and look forward to helping the organization achieve its next phase of growth and impact.”