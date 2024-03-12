Tanya Woo unveils agenda for citywide seat campaign

Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo officially launched her campaign for the citywide seat on the Seattle City Council—flanked by former state Rep. Dawn Mason and community activist Betty Luke, during a public announcement held at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District (CID) on Tuesday morning.

Woo, who was appointed to her current council position in January 2024 following an unsuccessful bid for Seattle City Council Position 2, outlined her ambitious agenda focused on enhancing safety measures and implementing comprehensive reforms across the city.

“Administering Narcan to someone in the CID is no different than witnessing an overdose on Aurora Avenue,” said Woo, echoing the interconnectedness of urban challenges throughout Seattle.

She emphasized her commitment to amplifying the voices of all Seattle residents.

“Over the past year, I’ve spoken to thousands of people. People from all over Seattle who’ve worked hard to make good lives for themselves at all income levels. They deserve to be heard, served by city government, and have a seat at the table,” said Woo.

She advocated for practical solutions over ideological posturing.

“People don’t want ideology, they want practicality. They don’t want slogans, they want solutions.”

Dispelling misconceptions about her advocacy, Woo emphasized her dedication to effecting tangible improvements for Seattle residents.

“Some people call me an activist, but I am someone who wants to make things better for people —someone who listens and represents them in an honest way,” she said.

She rallied for supporters for the upcoming primary election in August and beyond.

Woo said, “I can’t do it without you.”