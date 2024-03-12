Seattle proclamation recognizes Day of Remembrance for Japanese Americans

SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Rob Saka spearheaded the introduction of a proclamation to honor the Day of Remembrance for the Japanese American Incarceration last month. Joined by Councilmembers Tanya Woo and Dan Strauss, Saka’s initiative garnered widespread support, culminating in the proclamation being signed by Mayor Bruce Harrell and the overwhelming majority of council members.

The proclamation, recognizing Feb. 19 as a solemn Day of Remembrance, holds significant historical weight, commemorating the unjust internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

Dale Kaku, the Incoming Commander of the Nisei Veterans Committee, delivered brief remarks, acknowledging the importance of remembering and honoring the sacrifices of those who endured internment.

The Honorable Consul General of Japan, Makoto Iyori, and Deputy Consul General Junichi Sumi were also present, along with Eileen Lamphere, president of the Puyallup Valley JACL; Dr. Kyle Kinoshita, president of the Seattle JACL; Irene Yamamoto, representing the DENSHO Project, and members of the Color Guard, Danny Ing and Rick Takeuchi.