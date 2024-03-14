Panel explores rich tapestry of Chinese American history in WA

In commemoration of the inaugural Chinese American History Month in Washington State, the Chinese Language Teachers Association – Washington State (CLTA-WA) organized a special online panel event on January 28, 2024. The event aimed to celebrate and highlight the rich history and contributions of Chinese Americans.

Titled “Engage Local Communities in Understanding and Appreciating Chinese American History,” the two-hour panel featured distinguished experts in Chinese American history. Betty Lau, an esteemed educator and community leader, shared insights alongside Min Zhou, an award-winning journalist and filmmaker, and Jinqiang Tai, a Chinese Teacher renowned for his advocacy of Chinese American history in education.

Moderated by Xiaoling Mo, Vice President of CLTA-WA, the panel attracted approximately 45 participants from various states across the U.S., representing diverse professions beyond Chinese teaching.

Before the discussion commenced, participants received valuable resources on Chinese American history curated by the panelists. Betty Lau’s materials highlighted the significant contributions of Chinese Americans in the greater Seattle area, underscoring the importance of understanding local histories.

During the panel, speakers emphasized the critical role of understanding Chinese American history in combating stereotypes and fostering civic leadership. They also addressed the challenges of promoting this history within local communities, including engaging recent immigrants and confronting discrimination.

Min Zhou showcased her documentary “One-Mile Walk,” offering a glimpse into the early experiences of Chinese Americans in Monterey Bay. Jinqiang Tai advocated for innovative educational approaches, including community-based projects and summer camps, to deepen students’ understanding of Chinese American history.

Betty Lau urged participants to actively preserve historic Chinatowns and advocated for inclusive curricula that recognize the contributions of diverse ethnic groups to American society.

The panelists encouraged participants to take small actions to promote Chinese American history within their communities. Attendees expressed interest in future workshops or series to further explore this important aspect of American heritage.

For more information, reach out to CLTA-WA via email at president@clta-wa.org.