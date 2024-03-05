New Executive Director at Pasado’s Safe Haven

Pasado’s Safe Haven announced that Mark Takehara is its new executive director. The nonprofit organization based out of Sultan, Washington advocates for animal rights as well as provides a sanctuary for rehabilitating animals that have suffered abuse and neglect.

Takehara previously was the executive director for Serendipity Center Inc. in Portland and Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. He was president of Hope Chinese Charter School in Beaverton and led Community for Youth in Seattle.

He brings his background of building community partnerships and fundraising to Pasado’s Safe Haven.

Pasado’s Safe Haven was named after a popular 21-year-old donkey, Pasado, that lived at Kelsey Creek Farm. He was killed by three teenage boys on the night of Apr. 15, 1992 who tortured and killed him. The death stunned the community and the organization continues on to advocate for tortured, abused and neglected animals.