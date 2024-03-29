Local leaders celebrate Mike Fong’s appointment to head state Department of Commerce

By Kai Curry

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

“There’s a lot of love in this room tonight,” observed Bellevue City Council member Jared Nieuwenhuis, on the occasion of celebrating the appointment of Mike Fong to director of the Washington State Department of Commerce. Fong is also the former director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Region 10 Office in Seattle. This makes him one of very few people to have been both a White House and a state governor appointee. In his newest role, Fong will have influence over not only commerce, but also issues such as affordable housing and broadband internet access.

“The beauty of this job in Commerce is that I get to work on so many issues that touch so many people in this room,” said Fong to a packed house at Seattle’s China Harbor Restaurant on March 20, where a dinner was held in his honor. On the menu: lobster, prawns, BBQ pork, veggies, appetizers, Peking duck, and more. In the room: Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) leadership, warmth, friendship, and respect for Fong’s involvement in the community over the years.

“He’s always there for the community,” said the Asian Weekly’s publisher, Assunta Ng, who emceed the event. In her opening remarks, Ng mentioned Fong’s personal and career expertise on both sides of the Cascades. Born and raised in Spokane and having served as Seattle Deputy Mayor, as well as in other government positions, “He has the knowledge of both the East and West side of Washington state, and few people have that expertise. So, Michael, if one day, you do decide to run for a statewide office, I guarantee you, you would be the champ.”

The organizer of the evening was Felicity Wang, president of the Asia Pacific Education, Cultural and Trade Alliance. Also present were numerous friends and colleagues of Fong, who stepped up to the podium to relay their congratulations, express their gratitude, and participate in a fair amount of well-intentioned teasing. As the proceedings were getting started, there was also a surprise visit from former governor Gary Locke, who had been next door with a group of Chinese businesspeople who were looking to invest in the United States and in the Seattle area. “America is still the most welcoming, most attractive place for foreign investment,” Locke told the crowd, in what could only feel like a serendipitous arrival, given the occasion. “Some of the opportunities have been limited, but…there are many great opportunities still. That’s why the Washington State Commerce Department is so important.”

“As Gary Locke said, your job is very important,” Ng followed. “Imports, exports, and creating jobs for our state.” She informed the crowd that in Fong’s position, he will be in charge of 700 employees and have a yearly budget of $9 billion. He will also be the first Chinese American in the role, though not the first Asian (that honor goes to Martha Choe). “That’s historical for the Asian and the Chinese community,” Ng said. While Ng hoped for more “dirt” on Fong (in jest and in fun), the truth was that everyone had nothing but good things to say about him. Newly elected Seattle City Council member, Tanya Woo, spoke of how Fong had been a mentor to her.

“You are an inspiration to many of us in the community. We look up to you, your words of encouragement, and everything that you do. We see you representing us, and we are so excited to see that you continue to do so much for the community.”

Many spoke of Fong’s availability, of the fact that he doesn’t treat people like a number; he sees you, he knows you, and he gives you his time and attention. Martha Lee, president of the Ethnic Chamber of Commerce Coalition, explained that “what’s special about Mike is he actually returns all my phone calls and emails.” He never gives the impression that he’s too busy and doesn’t have time for you. “That’s why Mike is so special. You are somebody to him.”

Many at the event spoke of how important it was to feel represented by someone who looks like them and who knows the particular needs of the AAPI community.

“I’ve always watched out for our Asian and Pacific leaders in government,” said Lua Pritchard, executive director of the Asia Pacific Cultural Center in Tacoma. “So when I heard that Mike Fong was selected by the governor to be the head of Commerce, I couldn’t have been prouder and I couldn’t have been happier because now I have someone to go to. He looks like me and he will speak to and understand our people.” Pritchard pointed out that with now almost one million AAPIs in the state, “Mike, we have a lot to do…Don’t forget us.”

During the evening, Fong was acknowledged as not just a partner in business and politics.

“He’s like a family member to me,” said Maritza Rivera of Seattle City Council. “I feel very lucky to know him and call him a friend…Seattle is such a lucky city to have Mike as it’s son…he really does embody public service and now he’s fighting for us in Olympia…I feel so lucky to have him there.”

In fact, it was announced by state Sen. Bob Hasegawa that his family and Fong’s family might be related through Hasegawa’s wife. President of the local chapter of the Soo Yuen Benevolent Association, [Jay Kwon], took advantage of this new information to joke that now he knew who to ask for money. There was also quite a lot of mention of Fong’s dad, “Uncle Sam,” whose regular posts on Facebook—many in praise of his son’s achievements—were followed by several in the room.

“Our community is so proud that you are who you are today,” said former Miss Chinatown Lele Happy Tian, who recalled to the audience her surprise when she discovered that this deputy mayor was Asian.

“Do you know how awesome that is? As an immigrant myself, it’s so impressive, it’s so important to see somebody that looks like us in office…We’re gathered here to celebrate your next new journey…To us, you are one of our family.” She commented that everyone in the room, especially the older folks, had a “sparkle” in their eyes every time they looked at Fong, “because they feel like you are not only Uncle Sam’s son, you are their son as well.”

Fong humbly thanked everyone present and said that, while he prefers to be “behind the scenes” and hasn’t “sought the spotlight,” he has always endeavored to “do the work that I think is important and do what’s right…throughout my career and with all the partners that we’ve worked with in the community and so many of you in this room. I’m excited and proud not just to be recognized today but most importantly…watching as folks have come up tonight, it reinforces to me…what Assunta and so many others in this room have worked so hard for, and that is the representation and what it means for all of us in the community.”

