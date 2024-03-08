‘Inspire Inclusion’ this International Women’s Day 

International Women’s Day is not just a day of celebration—it’s a call to action to address the barriers that hinder the full participation and recognition of women and girls worldwide. This year, as we commemorate International Women’s Day with the theme ‘Inspire Inclusion,’ it’s imperative to focus on empowering Asian and Asian American women who often face intersecting forms of discrimination based on their gender, ethnicity, and other identities.

On an individual basis, it’s crucial to recognize the importance of understanding, valuing, and seeking out the inclusion of women and girls. By fostering environments where their voices are heard and their talents are valued, we can create a more equitable society. Additionally, sharing knowledge, support, and encouragement with others is key to amplifying the voices of Asian and Asian American women and ensuring their inclusion in all aspects of life.

On an organizational or group basis, there are numerous ways to ensure the needs, interests, and aspirations of women and girls are valued and included. Organizations and groups can #InspireInclusion by:

Forging women’s economic empowerment

Economic empowerment is essential for the autonomy and well-being of women and girls. By providing access to resources, training, and opportunities for entrepreneurship, organizations can empower Asian and Asian American women to thrive economically.

Recruiting, retaining, and developing diverse talent

Diversity is a strength, and organizations must actively recruit, retain, and develop diverse talent, including Asian and Asian American women. Creating inclusive hiring practices and providing support for career advancement can ensure that women from diverse backgrounds have equal opportunities to succeed.

Supporting women and girls into leadership, decision-making, business, and STEM

Representation matters, especially in leadership positions and male-dominated fields like business and STEM. Organizations can #InspireInclusion by actively promoting and supporting Asian and Asian American women into leadership roles and encouraging their participation in decision-making processes.

One of the critical areas where inclusion must be fostered is in the workplace. Asian and Asian American women often face barriers to advancement and are underrepresented in leadership positions. Despite possessing high levels of educational attainment, they encounter the ’bamboo ceiling,’ a phenomenon where they struggle to break through invisible barriers to career progression. To inspire inclusion in the workplace, there must be concerted efforts to address systemic biases, provide mentorship and sponsorship opportunities, and create inclusive organizational cultures.

Designing and building infrastructure meeting the needs of women and girls

Infrastructure plays a crucial role in shaping the daily lives of women and girls. By considering their unique needs and experiences in urban planning, transportation, and public spaces, organizations can create more inclusive environments that prioritize safety, accessibility, and convenience for all.

Helping women and girls make informed decisions about their health

Access to healthcare and accurate information is fundamental to women’s well-being. Organizations can support Asian and Asian American women by providing culturally competent healthcare services, promoting reproductive rights, and raising awareness about relevant health issues.

Providing women and girls with access to quality education and training

Education is a powerful tool for empowerment. Organizations can #InspireInclusion by ensuring equal access to quality education and training opportunities for Asian and Asian American women, regardless of their socioeconomic background or cultural heritage.

Elevating women and girls’ participation and achievement in sports

Sports have the potential to empower women and girls, fostering confidence, leadership skills, and physical well-being. By promoting sports participation and providing support for Asian and Asian American female athletes, organizations can help break down barriers and challenge stereotypes.

Promoting creative and artistic talent

Art and creativity are powerful tools for self-expression and social change. Organizations can support Asian and Asian American women artists and creatives by providing platforms for showcasing their work, funding artistic projects, and amplifying their voices.

Addressing further areas supporting the advancement

Organizations must continue to identify and address systemic barriers that hinder the advancement of Asian and Asian American women. This includes addressing issues such as gender-based violence, political representation, access to technology, and social justice.

In politics, they deserve to have their voices amplified and their concerns addressed by policymakers. In media, they deserve authentic representation that reflects the complexity of their experiences.

By building coalitions and amplifying each other’s voices, we can collectively challenge systems of oppression and work towards a more inclusive future for all.