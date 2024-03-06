Dr. Wayne Au named dean of UW Bothell’s School of Educational Studies 

BOTHELL, Washington — The University of Washington Bothell has named Dr. Wayne Au as its new dean of the School of Educational Studies effective March 15, 2024.

Au has been serving as interim dean since July 2022, following the retirement of Dr. Ed. Buendia. He has been a faculty member at UW Bothell since 2010 and served as interim dean of diversity and equity for the campus for two years.

“I am so happy and excited to lead the School of Educational Studies,” Au said. “Our school has an amazing and dedicated team of faculty and staff who are not only deeply committed to serving our students but are equally committed to educational justice. We are a small but powerful school, and I’m looking forward to helping bring the educational vision of our students, faculty and staff to life.”

Au’s research and academic focus on high-stakes testing, teaching for social justice, critical pedagogy, anti-racist education and Asian American education have garnered widespread recognition and acclaim. He is a respected editor for Rethinking Schools, the social justice teaching magazine, and has authored or edited more than 100 publications, including several influential books.

“Dr. Au brings a wealth of experience, expertise and a profound dedication to educational equity and social justice to this leadership role,” said Dr. Sharon A. Jones, vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “I look forward to his continued leadership and the advancement of our mission to empower educators and promote educational equity for all.”



Throughout his career, Au has been honored with numerous awards for his outstanding teaching and scholarship, including the 2023 Weissberg Chair for Human Rights and Social Justice at Beloit College, the Distinguished K-12 Educational Leader Award from the Evergreen State College Master in Teaching program and UW Bothell’s Distinguished Teaching Award.



A graduate of Garfield High School in Seattle, Au received his bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies and Master in Teaching from The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, and his doctorate in Curriculum Studies from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

“It is an honor to be able to lead a school that is so central to UW Bothell’s own commitment as a comprehensive, regional university that supports community-engaged learning and a diverse student body,” Au said.