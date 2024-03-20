Democracy vouchers distributed for city elections

Seattle kicked off its Democracy Voucher program on March 12, giving eligible residents two $25 vouchers. These vouchers let people support City of Seattle candidates they like by giving their vouchers to those candidates.

The upcoming 2024 Special Election will feature a vacancy in City Council Position 8, making it eligible for Democracy Voucher funding. Seattle residents need to make sure they give their vouchers only to candidates in the program to keep things fair.

Here’s the timeline for the election:

Democracy Vouchers were sent out to Seattle residents starting March 12, 2024.

Candidates who want to join the voucher program have until May 24, 2024.

The primary election is on August 6, 2024, followed by the general election on November 5.

The Democracy Voucher Program has a new online platform called “Portal” so people can assign their vouchers digitally instead of using paper ones.