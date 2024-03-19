COMMENTARY: Lifesaving internet program to run out of funding

By Yack Zay

Living in Seattle can be expensive, especially if you are on a fixed income and have a disability like I do. It can also be difficult to navigate if you don’t have access to the Internet. That’s why the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a Federal program that has helped my fellow neighbors in the Emerald City gain access to the Internet and cell phones, has been a huge help on a monthly basis. It’s even allowed me to save up a few dollars for a rainy day, which we get quite a lot of in Seattle. Should Congress not act and fund the ACP by the spring, it’ll be a huge hit to my finances if this program dries up.

Born out of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the ACP helped individuals like myself receive an extra $30 per month toward our internet service bill. In Washington state, this has meant over 358,000 similar households or 1-in-8 households are currently taking advantage of the program. Across the country, over 20 million homes use the ACP every day.

The numbers don’t lie. They clearly show the great need for the program. It’s why I’m baffled that the program is about to run out of money. Some Republican Members of Congress who previously voted for the ACP are now dragging their feet on passing the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act that will fund the program through the end of 2024.

My family is originally from Vietnam. We came to America in 1986 for a better life, and through grit and determination we started our own business. For years, I helped to run our family coffee and food stand. However, when my mother had to retire and other family health-related issues came up unexpectedly, we had to close up the business. It was one of the most difficult things I and my family have ever faced. After that, I also worked at a community non-profit organization and in customer service. It’s been roughly four years since I’ve had to go on disability for my chronic heart condition and mobility issues. It’s been hard. I miss working, seeing my co-workers, and the feeling you get after a hard day’s work.

Without being healthy enough to work, my monthly income isn’t enough to cover my expenses despite being lucky enough to live with my family. Even with the food assistance that I receive, some days I can’t afford all my groceries. I have to pick and choose between paying my electric or water bills. I constantly rob Peter to pay Paul. This is why the ACP is so important. Over the past two years, it has been a lifesaving program that has helped me afford the internet and connect me with my family and doctors. Without it, I wouldn’t have the internet; now that extra money helps me cover more of life’s most basic costs.

It’s a hard fact of life in America today. Those in the middle are getting squeezed as those at the top get more and more and the rest of us lose more and more ground.

Our economy is broken. The ACP acts like a bit of glue helping millions of Americans, just like me, keep our lives a bit more financially cohesive. That makes a world of difference every single day. In this economy, even just a bit more economic security goes a long way.

We need a permanent fix and long lasting solution. That’s why Congress should pass the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act right now and keep the program funded. I want to see Senator Cortez-Masto and Senator Patty Murray sign on to the bill to support me and the ACP. At the end of the day, our fate as the American people is clearly bound up together and what Congress does and doesn’t do matters.

Yack Zay lives in Seattle, and is a member of WorkMoney.