Celebrating Women’s History Month: A conversation with Laynie Nguyen on career and finance

Women’s History Month is a time to come together to celebrate and recognize the achievements and contributions of women throughout the years. For this Women’s History Month, we sat down with Laynie Nguyen at JPMorgan Chase to discuss her career journey, share tips on taking charge of your finances and other recommendations to achieve success.

What has been key to your success throughout your career?

The first would be focusing on my job and striving to do well. Second is building a reputation as someone who aims to get things done and being a solution thinker. I also think what’s helped my career be successful is adding value where I can help my peers, my manager, my team and all those around me. Lastly, building a network of people who believe in you and would sponsor and advocate for you is also critically important.

Looking back, what is one thing you wish you knew when you were first starting out in your career?

Being better at self-promotion. In my family, my parents instilled in us that education and hard-work will help us be successful. I took it in the literal sense and worked very hard and waited to get noticed. Looking back, I wish I knew to find a way to share my accomplishments and say I’m ready for more and I’m ready for the next step in my career.

What are some tips for women to take charge of their career and finances?

I would advise women to always remain curious. Find someone who is already successful in their career or someone who is an expert in personal finances and just ask questions. Listen to podcasts or find YouTube clips of that topic you need help on. Continue to be curious and learn.

Who is a woman in your career who’s shaped you and how has that person inspired you?

It was an old colleague of mine who I worked with 15 years ago. Her name is Nubia Rocha. There was a moment when she gave me some honest constructive feedback. It was extremely hard to hear but it was pivotal in how I’ve changed my outlook and approach on things. Another colleague of mine shared that you need to have 3 people in your career: a critic, a cheerleader, and a coach. Nubia was my critic—willing to give me honest feedback that I needed to hear. Her intention was to help me be a better version of myself. We all need someone like that in our life who is willing to look out for us.

How can people get involved to celebrate and support women at work?

Get to know the women around you. Ask more questions to learn more about them. Or, it could just be as simple as catching something they mentioned and say, “tell me more about that.” Then if, or when, there is an opportunity to help them in some way, bring their name up! I am proud to be a part of a company that aims to celebrate the women on their teams. JPMorgan Chase’s Women’s Leadership Day is one example of how we’re celebrating and supporting women at the firm. During the annual leadership conference dedicated to celebrating and empowering women, the firm brings together thousands of employees and clients in New York City and virtually around the globe. The event features prominent speakers across various industries to discuss issues disproportionately impacting women today—including career growth, entrepreneurship, financial health, allyship, representation in leadership, healthcare, and much more.

For more inspiration, whether it’s to help advance your own career or support women in your field, explore JPMorgan Chase’s Women on the Move initiative by visiting jpmorganchase.com/impact/people/women-on-the-move.

Sponsored content from JPMorgan Chase & Co.