Celebrating valor: Chinese American WWII veterans receive Congressional Gold Medal

NEW ORLEANS — The National WWII Museum, in partnership with the Chinese American WWII Veterans Recognition Project, commemorated the remarkable service of Chinese American veterans of World War II in a poignant ceremony on Saturday marking the presentation of the Congressional Gold Medal.

Arthur T.S. Shak, William Shih Yin Ching, Wai Hoo Tong, Donald T.S. Lee, Harry G. Jung, and Wing Fook Joseph Li—many of whom are now in their 90s—were called forward, one-by-one, to receive their well-deserved medals. They were a mix of U.S.-born Chinese servicemembers and immigrants from China who were later drafted into service.

Despite confronting systemic discrimination and being denied citizenship rights, over 20,000 Chinese Americans answered the call to duty during World War II, serving across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and in various theaters of the conflict. The ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made and highlighted the invaluable contributions by Chinese Americans to the nation’s defense and freedom.

The Chinese American World War II Veteran Congressional Gold Medal Act, signed into law in December 2018, was a landmark recognition of their unwavering commitment during the conflict.

You can watch the full ceremony at vimeo.com/event/4011479.