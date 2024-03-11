Caregiver wellness to takes center stage

As the population ages and the demands of caregiving increase, discussions about caregiver wellness and brain health are gaining momentum nationwide.

Approximately 38 million individuals across the country undertake the vital role of family caregivers, providing support for parents, spouses, adult children with disabilities, and other loved ones. Yet, the emotional and physical strains of caregiving cannot be understated.

To address these pressing concerns, AARP Washington, BECU, and KING 5 are collaborating to host a free event on March 19. This event, featuring NBC News/MSNBC anchor Richard Lui and Dr. Kate Zhong, a geriatric psychiatrist and founder of the Brainnovation Initiative at UNLV, aims to shed light on caregiver experiences and offer practical strategies for enhancing brain health.

The event is scheduled to take place from 7:30-9 p.m. at Town Hall Seattle (1119 8th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101), with doors opening at 6 pm.

Register online at aarp.org/caring4caregiver or by phone at 1-877-926-8300.