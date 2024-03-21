Book recommendations: Starting over in a new place

By Samantha Pak

By Kyla Zhao

Berkley, 2024

On paper, Zoe Zeng has made it. She is a fashion columnist at “Chic,” gets invited to some of the most exclusive events in the industry, and lives in a quaint Manhattan apartment. But in reality, her editor wants her to censor her opinions in order to not upset the big brands, she can barely afford the designer clothes she’s expected to wear at those parties, and she actually shares her quaint (read: tiny) apartment with three roommates.

So when Zoe receives a job offer to work at FitPick, a fashion app startup in Silicon Valley, she jumps at the chance. But once the shine of her tech salary and sweet office perks wears off, Zoe starts to question her cross-country career move. She’s gone from high fashion to high tech and doesn’t know what her colleagues are talking about most of the time.

“Valley Verified” is a fish-out-of-water story about a woman starting over in a new place and trying to figure out where she fits in her new world. Zoe is a strong woman going through a huge life change and I really appreciated that despite some of her initial inclination to change herself to fit in among her colleagues—it’s only natural—she doesn’t. Readers will enjoy her journey of discovering who she is and realizing her worth. She was hired because she is different from her colleagues, and her knowledge on fashion and media is just as valuable as the guys next to her who are coding and actually creating their app.

Zhao also does a great job of portraying Zoe’s loneliness. As someone who has moved away from home and to a new state for a job, I understood Zoe’s situation—from trying to make new friends, to the difficulties of maintaining relationships with people you no longer see on a regular basis. It’s not easy starting anew, and that’s something many people can relate to.

Slow Noodles: A Cambodian Memoir of Love, Loss, and Family Recipes

By Chantha Nguon

Algonquin Books, 2024

Growing up in 1960s Battambang, Cambodia, Chantha Nguon’s childhood was idyllic. Coming from a big—and educated—family, she wanted for nothing. But at the age of 9, with anti-Vietnamese sentiments on the rise in the country, Nguon’s ethnic Vietnamese family is no longer safe and they flee to Saigon—in the middle of the Vietnam War—and her life is never the same. Then in 1975, Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge take over Cambodia and it doesn’t look like her family will be able to return to their home for a very long time.

Over the course of the next few years, Nguon loses everything, from her family to her country. Eventually, she is able to flee to a refugee camp in Thailand. But even then, life doesn’t get much easier and it takes another decade before she’s able to go back to Cambodia. And during her 20 years in exile, Nguon does everything from serving drinks in a nightclub and cooking in a brothel, to selling street food and working as a suture nurse—all with the goal of making it back home. And through it all, food plays a large role in her life, whether it’s her memories of the meals her mother cooked when she was a young girl, or the lack thereof in the refugee camp.

“Slow Noodles” is the story of a refugee as she tries to make her way back home—complete with family recipes for dishes Nguon grew up eating and cooking. Despite losing nearly everything and everyone, Nguon remains determined to return to Cambodia. Her story is one of perseverance and resilience, and I especially admired her commitment to rebuilding the country once she does come home. As the daughter of Cambodian refugees, I appreciated reading about her story as it is very different from my family’s and many of the stories I know from our community—reminding me (and readers) that the Cambodian diaspora is not a monolith and that we all have stories to tell.

Artifacts of an Ex

By Jennifer Chen

Wednesday Books, 2023

Chloe Chang has just moved from New York to Los Angeles and while she’s still (reluctantly) adjusting to her new home, her boyfriend dumps her via snail mail. Her first instinct is to throw away the box of memories, but then she gets the bright idea to buy other teens’ breakup boxes to create an art exhibit, “Heartifacts.”

Opening night is going great until she spots Daniel Kwak filming his best friend’s reaction to his ex’s box. She tries to stop him but after an intense discussion, the pair ends up launching a creative partnership and friendship. And of course, feelings develop. But Daniel’s not about to be another rebound and is hesitant to act on their feelings. And while this may be annoying and frustrating for teenaged Chloe, as an adult, I say it’s smart on his part.

“Artifacts” is the story of a young woman finding her place in a new environment. Chloe is very much a Type A, which is something I am not nor ever was, but there are readers (of all ages) who are. I have never been as organized or driven as her, but I appreciated seeing how passionate Chloe is about wanting to be an art curator. I know there are young people who are equally passionate about something and to see themselves represented would mean a lot. In addition, Chen gives readers a glimpse into the art world, which is something I am not very familiar with. And seeing it through Chloe’s eyes will make readers want to delve into their local art scenes.

I also enjoyed reading about Chloe’s other close relationships with her family—especially her grandmother, whose failing health is why they made the cross-country move in the first place—and friends (new and old). It shows how well-rounded Chloe is and that there are other important things in her life besides just romance—a lesson readers of all ages can do well to remember.

