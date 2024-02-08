Wing Luke Museum rings in Year of the Dragon

The Wing Luke Museum delighted crowds as it opened its doors to the public for its Lunar New Year Fair on Feb. 3, celebrating the Year of the Dragon in a vibrant showcase of Asian culture and tradition.

The festivities welcomed members of the community and their families to partake in an array of activities, marking the 15th consecutive year of the Museum’s Lunar New Year celebrations.

Highlighting the event was a free outdoor lion dance performance by the local CID group Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance Association. Attendees also had the opportunity to engage in community booths, family-friendly activities, and story time.