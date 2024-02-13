ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

ad_23_1208_SDOT_RainierAveSBusLane

ad_MyLinhThai_LNY_HB2209

ad_AARP_1814105_State_WA_RonChew

ad_WAEcology_SpicNSpan

ad_TanyaWoo_ThankYou

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Wang is the new Karate Kid

Wang is the new Karate Kid

By Leave a Comment

Ben Wang (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)

“American Born Chinese” actor Ben Wang is the next Karate Kid.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wang will star in the latest installment of the Karate Kid franchise, which is slated to premiere on Dec. 13, 2024.

In November 2023, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio announced the Karate Kid casting call. Thousands of applicants from around the world applied.

Wang was chosen because of his standout audition. He is also fluent in Mandarin and knows several forms of martial arts—karate, wing chun/kung fu, gumdo, kempo and taekwondo, Variety reports.

The “Karate Kid” films have earned $618 million globally, and spawned the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Cobra Kai.” 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *