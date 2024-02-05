ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Tết in Seattle 

Tết in Seattle – Vietnamese Lunar New Year took place on Feb. 3 and 4 at the Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion. 

The festival is part of the Seattle Center Festál series. 

This festival celebrates the cultural roots and traditions of Vietnamese Americans during the Vietnamese Lunar New Year. 

For two days, attendees gained a glimpse into the spirit and energy of Vietnam through arts, music, hands-on experiences, and performances unique to Vietnam. Attendees also enjoyed lion dances, and an ao dai fashion show.

Tết in Seattle at the Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion in Seattle. (Photo by Donald Lee)

