Seattle proclamation confronts discrimination against Chinese Immigrants

The City of Seattle has issued a proclamation recognizing the painful legacy of discriminatory laws and violence against Chinese immigrants during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The proclamation, signed by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and all City Council Members acknowledges the Page Act of 1875, the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, and the subsequent Geary Acts.



The document recounts the infamous Seattle Riot of 1886 where approximately 150 Chinese residents fled their homes, while 350 others were forcibly expelled onto a ship bound for San Francisco and ultimately China. The

It also traces the evolution of Seattle’s Chinatown. Originally located near the waterfront, the first Chinatown faced displacement due to discriminatory policies. Forced to relocate twice, it eventually settled in its current location on King Street, now known as the vibrant Chinatown-International District.

The proclamation paid tribute to those who courageously spoke out against the exclusion acts and how their advocacy laid the groundwork for a more equitable immigration system.