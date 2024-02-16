Seattle continues tradition with cherry tree planting ceremony

SEATTLE — Mayor Bruce Harrell joined Consul General of Japan in Seattle Makoto Iyori and other Japanese-American community leaders for a cherry tree planting ceremony at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington today.

The eleven new trees were the second set to be planted in Seattle this season as part of a commitment to plant two dozen new cherry trees. In December, eight cherry trees were planted near Pike Place Market, and the City of Seattle planned to plant additional trees at the new Waterfront Park currently under construction.

The tree planting honored a cycle of gift-giving, friendship, and preservation between the people of Japan and the United States that began over 100 years ago. In Japan, cherry trees represent the interdependence and connection between humanity and nature. Cherry trees have deep roots in the local community, going back to 1929 when Japan bestowed a gift of 3,500 cherry trees to Seattle.