Reflecting on Executive Order 9066: Honoring the past and building a better tomorrow

Every February, the Japanese American community somberly commemorates Executive Order 9066 as a pivotal moment when their rights were egregiously stripped away. This executive order, inked by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on Feb. 19, 1942, stands as a stark reminder of a dark chapter in American history, precipitating the forced relocation and incarceration of approximately 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II. Families were abruptly uprooted from their homes, their lives disrupted and confined within the barbed wire fences of prison camps, solely because of their Japanese ancestry.

As we observe this annual remembrance, it is not merely a backward glance but a poignant call to action resonating for generations to come. It provides us with a profound opportunity to reflect on the enduring repercussions of the incarceration ordeal and recommit ourselves to the defense of the rights and dignity of all individuals, irrespective of their race, ethnicity, or background.

In the aftermath of the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor, the United States succumbed to a wave of hysteria and paranoia, tragically resulting in the unjust incarceration of Japanese Americans—many of whom were American citizens.

As we approach each anniversary of this dark chapter in American history, it is imperative that we not only remember the injustices of the past but also strive to understand their implications for the present and future.



Education emerges as a powerful tool in this ongoing fight to protect the rights and freedoms of all individuals, particularly those belonging to marginalized and vulnerable communities.

Initiatives such as the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial (BIJAEMA) play a crucial role. The theme of this year’s commemoration, “Teach the Children,” underscores the importance of passing on the lessons of history to future generations. By educating young people about the injustices of the past, we empower them to become agents of change in their communities. Through storytelling, exhibits, and community outreach, BIJAEMA seeks to ensure that the past injustices are not forgotten.

Karen Korematsu’s journey serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of education and activism in confronting injustice. As a high school student, she was unaware of her father Fred Korematsu’s role in challenging Executive Order 9066, underscoring the gaps in our collective memory. It was only through her own research and advocacy that she uncovered the truth about her family’s history and became a voice for justice and reconciliation.

Last but not least, we need to talk to each other, share our experiences, and learn from one another to foster understanding, empathy, and solidarity. This is how we can create a more compassionate and equitable world for future generations.

For a list of Day of Remembrance events, go to https://jacl.org/day-of-remembrance?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=794206c1-3022-40f1-8609-e95583a60a53