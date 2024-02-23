Man sentenced to 15 years in state prison for attack on Filipino woman

ADMIN

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

A New York man was sentenced to 15 years in state prison for a vicious attack on a Filipino woman. Vilma Kari, a 68-year-old immigrant from the Philippines was attacked in New York City in 2021 by Brandon Elliott who yelled anti-Asian slurs.

“Brandon Elliot assaulted a 65-year-old woman (at the time) because of her Filipino descent,” said Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg.

“This attack has left lasting fear and anxiety for the victim and many in the AAPI [Asian American Pacific Islander] community. I hope the closure of this case will allow the victim to continue healing and moving forward, while also sending a strong message that we will seek full accountability for anyone who commits violence against their fellow New Yorkers because of their race or ethnicity.”

The 43-year-old man pleaded guilty in a New York State Supreme Court to one count each of assault in the first degree as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

The incident happened in March of 2021 when Elliott approached Kari on a sidewalk in Manhattan and yelled at Kari, “F*** you, you don’t belong here.” Kari was on her way to church. He kicked her in the torso knocking her to the ground and then continued to kick and stomp on her head and body. When a man attempted to stop Elliot, he threatened him with a knife before fleeing the scene. The assault was captured on surveillance video.

Kari suffered a fractured pelvis, forehead contusions, and contusions across her body.

At the sentencing, Kari faced Elliot for the first time since the attack. “Mr Elliot, you took my peace. Fear will always linger,” she added, “Mr. Elliot, I will pray for you, even though you may not change.”

“While I did not physically die that day, a portion of me did. A portion of me did. A portion of me that made me think I could come to America 40 years ago and be accepted for who I am. I was wrong,” Kari said.

Elliot did apologize to Kari shortly after her witness testimony. She said she was touched by that and didn’t expect it.

Elliot had a criminal history. At the time of the attack, he was out on lifetime parole after he was found guilty of killing his own mother back in 2002.