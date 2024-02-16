Lighting the way: Hing Hay Park welcomes vibrant new fixtures

Mayor Bruce Harrell joined community leaders and business owners in the Chinatown-International District (CID) on Thursday to celebrate the installation of new canopy and café lighting fixtures at Hing Hay Park.



Attendees delighted at the lion dance at the ceremony.

Evan Chan, whose family has owned and operated Tai Tung Restaurant across the street, acknowledged Cindy Wong from the mayor’s office for her role in making this happen.

“Although these lights will not solve all the neighborhood’s issues, it is a step forward in improving our neighborhood and is a symbol of the City’s commitment and partnership with the CID,” Chan said.

“The installation of these festive string lights and lanterns will not only light up our park, but it will also bring many benefits far beyond their aesthetic appeal.”

In addition to Chan, several others including Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo and Harrell spoke at the ceremony—attended by nearly 100 community leaders and senior residents.

“I’m so thankful to have our already-vibrant Hing Hay Park shine even brighter, serving as a welcoming space for visitors and residents alike,” said Woo. “This is yet another example that when our community comes together, we can make positive things happen.”

This effort was supported by funding from Seattle Parks & Recreation, the Office of Economic Development, the Chinatown International District Business Improvement Area, and a coalition of local businesses.