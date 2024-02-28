ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Kids celebrate Lunar New Year with costume contest

The Lunar New Year Costume Contest was held on Feb 24 at Hing Hay Park.  Winners of the contest received from $50 to $100 in cash.  

To celebrate the Year of the Dragon and honor the 50th anniversary of Bruce Lee’s passing, people also wore costumes in honor of Lee. 

All contestants received Asian snacks and Seattle Aquarium passes. 

The winners:

Susan Woo (Gold),
Kyle Li and Ascher Li (Silver),
Ana Xiao (Jade)

Suzanne Wong (Gold), Kyle Li (Silver), Rory( participant), Ascher Li (Silver), Ana Xiao(Jade) (from left to right). Photo courtesy of Assunta Ng

The contest was organized by Cindy Wong with the prizes sponsored by the Northwest Asian Weekly Foundation among others. Tai Tung Restaurant and the Seattle Kung Fu Club also donated prizes for the event. 

The community came out for the Year of the Dragon Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 24. Photo courtesy of Assunta Ng.

The Year of the Dragon celebrated at Hing Hay Park Feb. 24. Photo courtesy of Assunta Ng.

The Northwest Asian Weekly Foundation sponsored a costume contest with prizes! Photo courtesy of Assunta Ng.

  

