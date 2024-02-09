It’s looking a lot like Lunar New Year in the CID

Embracing the vibrant spirit of cultural celebration, the heart of Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID has been transformed into a dazzling spectacle of color and light. Since Feb. 8, the streets have been aglow with the radiant hues of countless lanterns and lights, casting a mesmerizing glow upon the neighborhood below. The display is the result of a concerted effort by the Office of Seattle’s Mayor, Bruce Harrell. Recognizing the significance of cultural heritage and the importance of fostering community pride, the Harrell’s office has spearheaded this initiative to bring joy and festivity to the cityscape.

