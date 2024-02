Police are looking for the person who shot a man on Wednesday evening.

The victim was found on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds near the Navigation Center, on the 600 block of 12th Avenue South.

The 32-year-old man was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he later died.

Homicide detectives and CSI officers collected evidence at the scene but the suspect is still on the loose.

If anyone has information, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.