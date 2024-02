Family members of the late Donnie Chin will gather on Feb. 21, 2024, in Olympia to honor his legacy and contributions to the community.

Chin is being awarded the Medal of Valor.

The event serves as a poignant tribute to Chin’s dedication to public safety and his profound impact on Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

Among those attending the ceremony will be Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and Gov. Jay Inslee.